Allison and Shawn
From blind date to wedding day, meet Allison and Shawn Borrelli and share in their nuptials at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.
Sarah & George
Who knew that when Sarah and George traveled in the same social groups at Wyomissing Area High School that they’d one day reunite, fall in love, and marry? Here’s their story.
Mary Ellen & Joan
Two ladies in their 50s take the plunge into online dating and meet find their forever match. Take a peek into their big day.
After the Wedding: The Dress
Want to do more with your wedding gown than store it in a box after the big day? We show you how to make more memories, and perhaps some that will enhance the lives of those in need.
Savory Grille
Looking for a decadent, uniquely prepared and delicious meal? Make a reservation at Macungie’s Savory Grille.
A Different Kind of Bouquet
For the bride looking to mix things up a bit, we offer a look into non-traditional, non-floral wedding bouquets.
Going Gray in a Big Way for 2017
Gray is having not only its day – but it’s year – and beyond, when it comes to interior design trends. See how Berks County is adopting the “gray” trend in homes around the county.
In the Limelight with Chef Kenny Magana
From appearing on the Food Network, to working for celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, Chef Kenny Magana now calls Exeter Township and Sweet Street Desserts home. Read on and get to know him better.
Don’t forget to give to the friend who may very well love you most – your dog! Whip up a batch of these tasty snacks and you’re sure to get some “thank you” kisses.
Or the Jelly Bean trail, in my case. That’s right, my favorite Easter tradition as a child was waking up to a jelly bean trail that started at the foot of my bed. It was a great way to start the day knowing that the Easter Bunny had come to our house! After I would go to bed, my mom...
Ever since my now 10-year-old, soon to be fifth grader Riley could toddle around our home, I remember he developed a strong interest in two things that have not waned in their strength to this day: airplanes and sharks. The shark thing is ironic, being that Great White sharks are my number one...
Want to know what’s happening each weekend in Berks? Well, we’ve got your answer! Check out this weekly podcast and learn about lots of events going on in our great community. Each week, our very own Publisher, Robyn Jones, along with Toni Reece and Brad Weisman talk about...