thoughts from our local foodie

Easy Make & Bake Dog Treats Don’t forget to give to the friend who may very well love you most – your dog! Whip up a batch of these tasty snacks and you’re sure to get some “thank you” kisses.

thoughts from our publisher

Hoppin’ Down the Bunny Trail Or the Jelly Bean trail, in my case. That’s right, my favorite Easter tradition as a child was waking up to a jelly bean trail that started at the foot of my bed. It was a great way to start the day knowing that the Easter Bunny had come to our house! After I would go to bed, my mom...

thoughts from our editor

Diving into Summer Camp Ever since my now 10-year-old, soon to be fifth grader Riley could toddle around our home, I remember he developed a strong interest in two things that have not waned in their strength to this day: airplanes and sharks. The shark thing is ironic, being that Great White sharks are my number one...

