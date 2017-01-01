About Us  |  Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Archive  |  My Account  |  Drop Off Files
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

YOUR THOUGHTS

Edit Module
Advertisement
Edit ModuleShow Tags
January 2017

Features

Allison and Shawn

Allison and Shawn

From blind date to wedding day, meet Allison and Shawn Borrelli and share in their nuptials at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.

Photos by Maggie J Photography
Sarah & George

Sarah & George

Who knew that when Sarah and George traveled in the same social groups at Wyomissing Area High School that they’d one day reunite, fall in love, and marry? Here’s their story.

Photos by Heidi Reuter Photography
Mary Ellen & Joan

Mary Ellen & Joan

Two ladies in their 50s take the plunge into online dating and meet find their forever match. Take a peek into their big day.

Photos by Photography by McDonough
After the Wedding: The Dress

After the Wedding: The Dress

Want to do more with your wedding gown than store it in a box after the big day? We show you how to make more memories, and perhaps some that will enhance the lives of those in need.

By Ali Bechtel
Archive »
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Dining Out

Savory Grille

Savory Grille

Looking for a decadent, uniquely prepared and delicious meal? Make a reservation at Macungie’s Savory Grille.

By Marian Frances Wolbers | Photos by Heidi Reuter
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »The Look

A Different Kind of Bouquet

A Different Kind of Bouquet

For the bride looking to mix things up a bit, we offer a look into non-traditional, non-floral wedding bouquets.

By Andrea Folino
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Living in Style

Going Gray in a Big Way for 2017

Going Gray in a Big Way for 2017

Gray is having not only its day – but it’s year – and beyond, when it comes to interior design trends. See how Berks County is adopting the “gray” trend in homes around the county.

By Donna Reed | Photos by April Wilson Photography
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »In the Limelight

In the Limelight with Chef Kenny Magana

In the Limelight with Chef Kenny Magana

From appearing on the Food Network, to working for celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, Chef Kenny Magana now calls Exeter Township and Sweet Street Desserts home. Read on and get to know him better.

by Michelle E. Biggerstaff | photo by John A. Secoges, Secoges Photographics
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Web Exclusives

Edit Module
Advertisement

Subscribe

 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Calendar

Search for:
Category:
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Blogs

Phoebe Savors Berks, BCL Style

thoughts from our local foodie
Easy Make & Bake Dog Treats

Easy Make & Bake Dog Treats

Don’t forget to give to the friend who may very well love you most – your dog! Whip up a batch of these tasty snacks and you’re sure to get some “thank you” kisses.

Comments

That's Something

thoughts from our publisher
Hoppin’ Down the Bunny Trail

Hoppin’ Down the Bunny Trail

Or the Jelly Bean trail, in my case. That’s right, my favorite Easter tradition as a child was waking up to a jelly bean trail that started at the foot of my bed. It was a great way to start the day knowing that the Easter Bunny had come to our house! After I would go to bed, my mom...

Comments: 1

Oh, Really?

thoughts from our editor
Diving into Summer Camp

Diving into Summer Camp

Ever since my now 10-year-old, soon to be fifth grader Riley could toddle around our home, I remember he developed a strong interest in two things that have not waned in their strength to this day: airplanes and sharks. The shark thing is ironic, being that Great White sharks are my number one...

Comments

Here's What's Happening!

This weekend, that is!
Mark Your Calendar – Weekend of 8/29 – 8/31

Mark Your Calendar – Weekend of 8/29 – 8/31

Want to know what’s happening each weekend in Berks? Well, we’ve got your answer! Check out this weekly podcast and learn about lots of events going on in our great community. Each week, our very own Publisher, Robyn Jones, along with Toni Reece and Brad Weisman talk about...